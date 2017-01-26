Ruth Jenkins of Heritage Federal Credit Union

Lindsey Holmes

By Lindsey Holmes | lholmes@tristatehomepage.com

Published 01/26 2017 12:21PM

Updated 01/26 2017 12:21PM

People are often unsure as to where to turn for sound financial advice—particularly in these challenging times.

President and CEO of Heritage Federal Credit Union, Ruth Jenkins is here to give us some guidance.

Find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Video Center

Up Next


Beauty and Wellness Expert Grace Gold