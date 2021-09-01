100 Years of Football: Evansville’s coaching fraternity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The 60’s and 70’s can arguably be considered the Golden Age of high school footballl in Evansville, thanks to some legendary names



“For me you start with Archie Owen at Bosse. And then Don Watson at Harrsion. Gene Logel at Memorial. Frank Will at Mater Dei”

Fierce competitors on Friday night. And even better friends

“You walk between the lines and they didn’t like each other. The game was over, they were the best of friends.”



“When facing each other you knew it was going to be a battle. You don’t want to lose to your friend. They will do anything to get that edge. After the game was over they would shake hands and give each other a pat on the shoulder.”

Perhaps it’s because all of these legendary coaches spent years playing together before taking over their own program.

“They were all Evansville guys and most of them played at UE or played local high school football. They just had a comradery together.”

Maybe its because they spent time together away from the field

“We had a coaches association that included all high school sports at the time. The day before school would start we had a luncheon. We’d give away awards for who won the city champ and things like that. Great thing because we all had a great timer with each other. Next night you are out on the field battling each other. They don’t have that anymore.”

Whatever the reason, it lead to a unique time in Evansville high school football history. And a time

that hasn’t been duplicated.

“Those guys, that was the golden age. I do believe”

(This story was originally published on September 1, 2021)