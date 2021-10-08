100 Years of Football: The All-Century Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) There have been some incredible high school football players over the last 100 years in Evansville. But who are the best of the best? Here is who we consider “The All-Century Team”.
Deke Cooper-North
Levron Williams-Bosse
Kevin Hardy-Harrison
Bob Griese-Rex Mundi
Scott Studwell-Harrison
Paul McIntosh-Reitz
Jake Schiff-Mater Dei
Marty Amsler-Bosse
Sean Bennett-Central
Larry Stallings-Memorial
Don Hansen-Reitz
Patrick Mallory-Mater Dei
Marlon Fleming-Reitz
Jeff Phipps-Central
Mike Madriaga-North
Billy Hillenbrand-Memorial
Bob Stephenson-Reitz
(This story was originally published on October 8, 2021)