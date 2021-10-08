100 Years of Football: The All-Century Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) There have been some incredible high school football players over the last 100 years in Evansville. But who are the best of the best? Here is who we consider “The All-Century Team”.

Deke Cooper-North

Levron Williams-Bosse

Kevin Hardy-Harrison

Bob Griese-Rex Mundi

Scott Studwell-Harrison

Paul McIntosh-Reitz

Jake Schiff-Mater Dei

Marty Amsler-Bosse

Sean Bennett-Central

Larry Stallings-Memorial

Don Hansen-Reitz

Patrick Mallory-Mater Dei

Marlon Fleming-Reitz

Jeff Phipps-Central

Mike Madriaga-North

Billy Hillenbrand-Memorial

Bob Stephenson-Reitz

