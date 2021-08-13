Former Bosse Football Player, NFL Player Marty Amsler

Marty Amsler played football at Bosse High School until he graduated in 1960.

He then went on to play at the University of Evansville where he earned his first team All-American Collegiate Conference honors as a tackle for the Purple Aces in 1964.

Amsler became the first player in UE football history to be drafted into the NFL when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1965 NFL Draft. He would spend most of his professional career with the Chicago Bears playing along side hall of famer Dick Butkus.

Amsler served on the board of the NFL Players’ Association where he worked on improving concussion protocols.