Former quarterback Jake Schiff guided Mater Dei to the football program’s first Class 2A state title in 2000 when the Wildcats defeated Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 56-10.

Schiff also holds the Indiana record for all-time passing yards in a single season with 4,468 yards in 2001.

Schiff discusses playing on the 2000 state championship team, still holding the state passing record, and helping other quarterbacks at Mater Dei who came after him.