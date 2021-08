Bob Stephenson was an all-state wide receiver and kicker at Reitz when the Panthers finished runner-up in the Class 3A state championship game in 1977.

Stephenson went on to play tight end at Indiana University where he scored the football program’s first touchdown in a bowl game when the Hoosiers defeated BYU in the 1979 Holiday Bowl.

Stephenson would be inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2007. He is currently an assistant coach for the Reitz football program.