Richard “Porky” Nau played center on the 1961 Reitz High School football team which went undefeated and unscored upon. The Panthers were crowned as mythical state champions that season.

Nau was also a longtime assistant coach and teacher at Reitz.

He talks about playing on the 1961 historic team, why some say the 1960 team may have been even better, and playing for legendary Coach Herman Byers.