Joe Rohleder was an assistant coach football coach at Rex Mundi High School from 1962-1967.

The Catholic high school opened on First Ave. in 1958 and closed in 1971 due to enrollment dropping.

Rohleder discusses his time as assistant coach at Rex Mundi including coaching NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese.

Rohleder would go on to be an assistant football coach and defensive coordinator at his alma mater Jasper High School for 30 years before retiring.