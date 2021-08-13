Memorial Head Coach John Hurley

Coach John Hurley has turned the Memorial Tigers football program into a consistent winner in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference.

In his first two seasons, Hurley guided the Tigers to back-to-back Class 3A state championship appearances.

In 2017, Memorial won its first Class 3A state championship in football and finished runner-up the following season. In 2019, the Tigers were bumped up to Class 4A and made it back to Lucas Oil Stadium to win a second state championship.

Hurley also had success when he played football at Memorial. He was a captain on the 1988 team which finished with an undefeated season and a regional championship.