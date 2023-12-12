(NEXSTAR) — Some of France’s most iconic and historic sites are being incorporated into its hosting of the 2024 Olympic games, and the nearly three dozen competition venues throughout the country.

Perhaps the most iconic site in all of France, the roughly 1,000-foot-tall Eiffel Tower was completed in 1889 in honor of the French Revolution’s centennial anniversary and in time for the World’s Fair. It was named after its engineer, Gustave Eiffel, and is the tallest structure in Paris. It has three levels for visitors with restaurants on the first and second levels, and the highest publicly accessible observation deck in the European Union on the structure’s third level, 906 feet above ground.

The Eiffel Tower will play a prominent visual role in the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium, which will be constructed specifically for the Olympic games within the adjacent public green space, Champ de Mars.

Further back from the tower at the green space’s southeast end, the Grand Palais Éphémère, a temporary exhibition hall opened in 2021, will be re-designated the Champ de Mars Arena for the Olympics.

Worth an honorable mention, temporary viewing platforms will also be constructed at the Trocadéro, which sits directly across the Seine River from the Eiffel Tower.

This means six Olympic sports will be held within about 3,600 feet of the Iron Lady.

Château de Versailles

The Palace of Versailles housed France’s royalty in one form or another from 1623 through 1789. It has undergone extensive changes over the last four centuries, growing from hunting lodge to palace, falling into disrepair, and, for the last century, experiencing restoration as a state-owned entity.

Today the palace serves primarily as a French museum, welcoming nearly 15 million visitors each year, according to Explore France.

A temporary outdoor arena will be setup on the Etoile Royale esplanade at the heart of the palace’s gardens. The arena will have two configurations allowing for up to 15,000 or 40,000 spectators respectively. Olympic athletes will quite literally compete on the grounds once belonging to the kings and queens of France.

Esplanade des Invalides at Hôtel des Invalides

The history of the Hôtel des Invalides reaches back to King Louis XIV when on Nov. 24, 1670, he ordered the creation of a home and hospital for aged and disabled French soldiers. Today, the complex continues its military-centric tradition as home to the military museum of the Army of France, the national cathedral of the French Military, and the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte.

A large plaza makes up the north end of the site featuring a vast green space. It’s here a temporary arena will be constructed for archers to compete under the gaze of history. The stands will have a capacity of 8,000 spectators and also be located near the marathon and road cycling routes.

Place de la Concorde

Just across the Seine from the Hôtel des Invalides lies the Place de la Concorde. While today it is famous for the Luxor Obelisk, a 3,300-year-old Egyptian obelisk, its first fame comes from being an execution site during the French Revolution. Created in 1772, Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette were among those guillotined at the site.

Though the 19-acre, largest public square in Paris is steeped in history, it will be the testing ground for the future of the summer Olympics. It will be temporarily transformed to host four so-called urban sports. This means the Place de la Concorde will be home to Olympic-level competition throughout nearly the entire 2.5 weeks of Paris 2024.

