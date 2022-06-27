4th of July Lifestyles Sweepstakes

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
79°
Evansville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Alabama manhunt
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Worship service kicks off Pride Picnic in Owensboro
Video
Top Stories
Kite & Key damaged after suspected drunk driver crashes …
Evansville police investigating shooting near business …
Pumping the brakes on gas tax proposal
Video
Volunteers are changing up Owensboro houses
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Indy 500
Top Stories
Djokovic makes more history with 1st round win at …
Top Stories
Wimbledon player comes to aid of fainting ballboy …
Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson makes midseason …
Brittney Griner appears in Russian court
Wimbledon updates | Djokovic needs 4 sets to advance
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Jump Into Summer
Every Day Heroes
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles — Kris Zinn (06/23/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles — Rotary 20 Under 40 Nominations …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles — Andy Imlay (06/24/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles — J.E. Shekell, Inc. (06/24/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles — Culler Beauty (06/24/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles — Chamber of Commerce Henderson, …
Video
Contests
Jump Into Summer
Summer Smash Ticket Give-a-Way
4th of July Lifestyles Sweepstakes
3 Degree Guarantee
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Sweepstakes
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Listings
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
4th of July Lifestyles Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
Former Ky. teacher sentenced in student rape case
Evansville police investigating shooting near business …
EPD: Man tries to run woman over
Worship service kicks off Pride Picnic in Owensboro
Man arrested for drugs after police catch him snoring