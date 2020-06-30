ABC 25 Changing Frequencies

Some local TV stations across the country – including ABC 25 – are changing their over-the-air broadcast frequencies. So, if you watch free over-the-air television with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV set to continue receiving ABC 25. It’s the same scan that you did to find your local channels when you set up your TV or converter box for the first time. Except in rare circumstances, no new equipment or services are required. Subscribers to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Your service providers will do it for you.

What’s Happening?

Many over-the-air TV channels across the U.S. will be changing frequencies to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services. The actual channel number on your TV will not change. After the TV is rescanned, it will be the same as before.

Why it Matters

A change in frequency impacts how a channel is received over-the-air by your TV. If you watch over-the-air television with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV set each time a station moves to a new frequency to be sure your TV recognizes the new frequency when you tune to that channel.

When to Rescan

Because TV channels are moving at different times, you may need to rescan your TV set more than once. Stay tuned to your local channels for information on when to rescan, as broadcasters will give viewers at least 30 day’s notice. Refer to our interactive TV reception map to insert your address and see the frequency change timeframe for most local channels in your market.

Whether or not your local TV stations are changing, it is a good idea to rescan periodically – if you haven’t scanned you TV recently, you might be surprised at how many stations are now available.