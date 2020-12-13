Florida St. ends 3-game skid with 56-35 win over Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jashaun Corbin ran for three touchdowns while Jordan Travis threw for two TDs and ran for another as Florida State snapped a three-game skid with a 56-35 win over Duke.
Travis threw for 192 yards and two TD passes to Ja’Khi Douglas, as Florida State won following a 28-day layoff that was prompted by two game postponements and a rescheduled matchup with Duke.
