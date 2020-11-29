Jeff Sims’ 3 TD passes powers Georgia Tech past Duke, 56-33

ATLANTA (AP) – Jeff Sims threw three touchdown passes and ran for 108 yards, setting career highs, and Georgia Tech beat turnover-plagued Duke 56-33 as each team returned from long layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia Tech ended a three-game losing streak.

Freshman Jahmyr Gibbs had touchdown runs of 61 and 26 yards in the first half before leaving with an apparent hamstring injury.

Thanks to Sims and Jordan Mason, who ran for 105 yards, Georgia Tech had 377 yards rushing even with Gibbs missing the second half.

Chase Brice threw two scoring passes but the Blue Devils had five turnovers, including four lost fumbles.

