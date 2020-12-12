Louisville overcomes slow start, pummels Wake Forest 45-21

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) plays against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Malik Cunningham threw for 195 yards and accounted for three scores for Louisville, which blitzed past Wake Forest 45-21.

The Cardinals overcame a sluggish start to rally for a victory in their regular-season finale.

After gaining just 7 yards in the first quarter, they finished with 453. Louisville gained 254 of those on the ground. Cunningham completed 73% (16-for-22) of his passes.

He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. He went without an interception for the first time in five games.

Sam Hartman completed 17 of 41 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Wake Forest.