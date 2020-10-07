NC State TE Angeline at home with Wolfpack

SYRACUSE, NY – OCTOBER 27: Cary Angeline #6 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on October 27, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse upsets North Carolina State 51-41. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State redshirt senior tight end Cary Angeline admits the bright lights of L.A. were just too much for the Chester Springs, Pennsylvania native. A four-star recruit, Angeline was the No. 4 ranked tight end in the nation and cast his lot for the Trojans of Southern Cal.

But, after redshirting as a freshman, Angeline felt it was time to move on.

“It was a culture shock going from high school to L-A,” Angeline said. “Yeah, it’s been a long journey.”

That journey landed him in Raleigh and the Wolfpack couldn’t be happier. Last year, Angeline established himself as a red-zone weapon, nabbing five touchdowns on the year. This season has been even better. Angeline has caught a team-leading three touchdown passes. He and quarterback Devin Leary have been on the same page since late last season.

“We’ve built a good connection since we’ve been here,” Angeline said. “We are both northeast guys. He’s from Jersey and I’m from Pennsylvania, so we’ve kind of got a connection through that.”

And no matter where you’re from, it doesn’t hurt to be 6-foot-7. Angeline has turned into Leary’s “security blanket.”

“I think it’s huge,” Leary said. “Any quarterback would love to have a receiver who’s 6-foot-7 with the type of hands Cary has.”

Leary has seen a light come on for Angeline in this his final season with the red and white.

“I think he’s just very comfortable and confident in himself,” Leary said. “He understands all the concepts and he’s a very good weapon that we have on the field.”

For Angeline, all it took was finding the right fit.

“Here is a little more like home,” Angeline said. “It’s been an easy transition and it’s been good.”