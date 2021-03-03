Evansville, IN Pest And Termite Control Services

Are termites infesting your home? Is there a trail of ants marching across your kitchen floor? Do you see cockroaches when you flick on the lights at night? With Action Pest Control on your side, you can say goodbye to the stress of pests. We offer advanced pest and termite control options for home and business environments. Our licensed pest control specialists understand how damaging termites and other pest infestations can be to your property, which is why we offer everything from pest removal services to comprehensive termite control and treatment options. At Action Pest Control, we offer three levels of service to provide a plan that fits every need and budget.

Termites are not pests you want on your property. A mature termite colony can eat through a 2×4 in 6 months. When it comes to termite infestations, prevention is the only real way to avoid damage. Without a termite control program covering your Evansville property, termites can cause extensive damage to the structure of your home or business building. Proactive termite inspections and treatments can help you catch signs of invading termite colonies in their earliest stages or prevent infestations from happening altogether. With the termite control services we provide at Action Pest Control, we can identify, eliminate, and prevent termite infestations from destroying the structural integrity of your Evansville property.

Termites cost home and business owners over 5 billion dollars each year in the United States alone. Unfortunately, this damage is usually not covered by homeowner’s insurance policies, which makes it your responsibility to pay for damage reparations. If you’ve seen signs of termites in your Evansville home or business, it’s time to reach out to the termite control experts at Action Pest Control. To learn more about our termite control options and solutions, give us a call today!

Residential Pest Control In Evansville, IN

When pests invade Evansville homes, they can damage furniture, destroy property, contaminate food, and spread harmful diseases to people and pets. At Action Pest Control, we have the experience needed to effectively control pests with our wide variety of home pest control programs. Our most popular and protective program is our Complete home pest control program. This program protects Evansville homes from all of the most common home-invading pests including rodents, spiders, ants, and many more. Our Complete program includes a thorough inspection of your property, treatments to eliminate existing pest problems, exterior cobweb removal, window sill vacuuming, rodent control options, and fully guaranteed services to ensure your property remains free of pests year-round. Get started on your pest-free journey today by contacting Action Pest Control for all of your residential pest control needs.

Commercial Pest Control Solutions In Evansville, IN

At Action Pest Control, we don’t just provide you with a quick fix to remove pests from your commercial property; we work with you to create an environment that isn’t attractive to pests. Keep pests and the problems they cause out of your business and away from your customers by partnering with the commercial pest control experts at Action Pest Control.

Through the use of Integrated Pest Management strategies and with the help of our experienced pest professionals, Action Pest Control provides exceptional pest protection for Evansville commercial facilities. Our effective pest services get rid of pests and prevent them from returning. The 10-step preventative pest management program we offer includes:

Inspection

Monitoring

Identification

Sanitation

Exclusion

Harborage Reduction

Mechanical Controls (traps)

Environmental Controls

Product Application

Documentation

To implement our highly effective pest management program into your Evansville business, or to learn more about our other commercial pest control options, give us a call today.

Protect Your Evansville, IN, Friends And Family From Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are dangerous, biting pests that ruin outdoor activities, including family picnics, weddings, parties, or spontaneous gatherings with friends. Mosquitoes are annoying when they bite, but the itchy red welts they leave behind is not our only concern. The real concern is that mosquitoes can carry dangerous diseases, such as malaria, Dengue, and yellow fever. Protect your Evansville friends and family from mosquitoes by reaching out to the professionals at Action Pest Control.

Our mosquito control program begins with an inspection of your property by one of our mosquito control professionals. We will identify mosquito-breeding and resting areas around your home or business and then treat your Evansville property with EPA-approved mosquito control products. These highly effective treatments will reduce the mosquito population on your property and prevent mosquito larvae from being able to hatch. Choose between our seasonal mosquito treatments, one-time mosquito service, or community-wide abatement program to protect your Evansville property. For effective mosquito control services, or to learn more about all the other pest control options we offer, contact us today. We are ready to assist you with your pest control needs.