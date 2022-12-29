February is American Heart Month!

1 in every 3 deaths in the United States are related to cardiovascular disease (CVD). CVD doesn’t affect just older adults; data shows that younger populations are increasingly affected by CVD too. Now is a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health.

Owensboro Health is shining a light on heart disease this month, the leading cause of death for both men and women.

Below are some facts about heart health and ways to keep your heart healthy!

Facts about Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing 382,820 people in 2020.

The most important behavioural risk factors of heart disease and stroke are unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol.

In the United States, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.

Nearly half of all U.S. adults have some type of cardiovascular disease.

From 2005 to 2015, the annual death rate attributed to coronary heart disease declined 34.4% and the actual number of deaths declined 17.7%

Preventing Heart Disease