Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
64°
Evansville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Your Local Election HQ
Black History Month
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
JPD wants help in identifying truck that left accident
Top Stories
SBA discontinues Saturday office hours
Local egg farm to participate in White House Easter …
Video
PCSO searching for man charged in “Operation Bryan”
Video
Six arrested after search warrants executed in Hopkins …
Gallery
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
ESPN’s Vitale rings bell in celebration of being …
Top Stories
Larger than life: Mets unveil Seaver statue at Citi …
Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive
Clippers will be without Paul George for play-in …
AP source: Colts solidify secondary by signing Gilmore
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Medical Minute
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Impact 100, NextGen (04/15/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Donnie Mays: Macaron Cakes …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Owensboro Regional Farmers’ …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – U-Vet (04/15/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – River City Rally (04/15/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (04/15/2022)
Video
Contests
Guns and Hoses 2022
Taco Fest Sweepstakes 2022
Monster Jam 2022
River City Rodeo Sweepstakes 2022
Hairspray Ticket Sweepstakes 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Listings
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Top Automotive Headlines
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
Where is the autonomous car?
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Best new car accessories
Latest Video
Local egg farm to participate in White House Easter …
PCSO searching for man charged in “Operation Bryan”
Stacey’s Easter Weekend Forecast – April 15, 2022
Parkinson’s Awareness Month
Egg Roll Bowl
Wait ’til next year: Kentucky mobile sports betting …
More Videos
More Automotive
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Steven Spielberg reportedly working on new ‘Bullitt’ …
Trending Stories
Six arrested after search warrants executed in Hopkins …
Federal grand jury indicts 13 for conspiracy to distribute …
“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges
House set to pass marijuana legalization Friday
Former Newburgh pastor to appear on Tamron Hall