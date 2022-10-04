The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E earned a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS, and it also earned top marks in the independent safety agency’s new side-impact crash test, the insurance industry-funded group announced Tuesday.

The electric crossover earned top “Good” marks in all seven of the crash tests performed by the IIHS, including the new test that better reflects the realities of today’s roadways. The new side-impact test, which simulates a perpendicular crash such as getting T-boned at an intersection, uses a barrier that weighs 4,200 lb and hits the test car at a speed of 37 mph.

Since 2003, that test has been conducted by a barrier weighing 3,300 lb, and moving at 31 mph. The IIHS said the new test—the first update to side-impact testing in 20 years—reflects the preponderance of heavier SUVs populating modern roads.

As more automakers meet the criteria for a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award, the IIHS raises the safety bar. More than half of the 220-plus vehicles tested in 2022 earned either a TSP or TSP+ rating. The new side-impact test has been performed on 2022 models but the IIHS has given automakers time to respond and won’t use the tougher criteria to earn a TSP until the 2023 model year.

So far, the results are mixed. Ten of 18 models tested have earned “Good” ratings on the new test.

The IIHS found the Mustang Mach-E protected occupants’ heads, and the crash dummies showed a low risk of injury. The one concern was the driver’s side rear door partially opened during the crash testing. In theory, that could increase the risk of an unbelted passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

