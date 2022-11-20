The 2023 Acura TLX enters the new model year with minimal changes, the most significant being newly standard AcuraLink telematics services.

Customers now get three years of these services free of charge, including Security and Remote packages. The Security package includes automatic collision notification, an emergency call function, enhanced roadside assistance, and an app to wipe personal data. The Remote package includes Amazon Alexa connectivity, remote engine start and vehicle locking/unlocking, a stolen vehicle locator, and a find-my-car function, among other features.

2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

Acura also added a standard complimentary maintenance package for the first two years or 24,000 miles of the vehicle’s life span, whichever comes first. It covers oil and filter changes, tire rotations, and inspections, and is also transferrable to subsequent owners.

No other changes are expected, but the current-generation TLX only dates back to the 2021 model year, so it’s still fairly fresh. The standard version still uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission with standard front-wheel drive or an optional Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system.

2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

The Acura TLX Type S continues with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 producing 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, with standard all-wheel drive. Acura in July announced a special PMC Edition of the TLX Type S, orders for which opened in October. The name comes from Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center, and as with previous PMC Editions, the TLX Type S PMC Edition gets special paint colors applied with the same tender love and care once reserved for the NSX supercar that was previously built there.

Pricing for the 2023 Acura TLX starts at $40,745 with destination. That’s up from about $39,000 at the start of the 2022 model year. The TLX Type S starts at $56,445, which is up from about $54,000, while the PMC Edition costs $63,995.

Related Articles