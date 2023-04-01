The 2023 Nissan Armada continues mostly unchanged for the new model year, the only news being the addition of Amazon Alexa built-in compatibility and some new features for certain trim levels, along with a slight price bump.

The current Armada was launched in 2016 as a 2017 model, but in other markets, where it’s badged as the Patrol, it’s been on sale since 2010. So while the Armada received a refresh for the 2021 model year, it’s definitely showing its age.

For 2023, the new Amazon Alexa voice-control system allows drivers to play music, make phone calls, and connect to smart home devices. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as well, along with wifi, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 7.0-inch display screen nestled in the instrument cluster. A 13-speaker Bose audio system and a rear-seat entertainment system with a pair of 8.0-inch screens are also available.

Nissan keeps the S, SV, SL, and Platinum grades, but makes remote start, LED fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with with a universal garage door opener standard on the SV model. A heating steering wheel is now standard on the SL model.

The standard seating configuration is three rows with 60/40 split-folding second and third rows, but second-row captain’s chairs are available. The Platinum model gets quilted leather upholstery and 22-inch wheels.

Related to the Infiniti QX80, the Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 producing 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine is coupled to a 7-speed automatic transmission, with standard rear-wheel drive or optional four-wheel drive with an electronically controlled 2-speed transfer case. This is a decidedly old-school drivetrain, but it enables a respectable 8,500-pound maximum towing capacity.

The Armada also has the expected array of driver aids, including standard automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, rear automatic braking, automatic high beams, a driver-attention monitor, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control. The top Armada Platinum adds a rear camera mirror and a surround-view camera system.

Pricing starts at $52,495 for a base Armada S with rear-wheel drive. That’s $1,650 more than the 2022 model, reflecting both a $1,550 bump in the MSRP and a $100 increase in the mandatory destination charge. Four-wheel drive is a $3,000 option, and Nissan charges $750 for second-row captain’s chairs. A $1,990 Midnight Edition package for the SL adds blacked-out trim. The 2023 Nissan Armada is on sale now.

