In addition to its updated 2024 CLA-Class, Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday revealed updates to the spicy CLA 35 and CLA 45 S from AMG.

Like the regular CLA-Class, the updated CLA 35 and CLA 45 S receive only minor tweaks, though there is more performance with both.

In the case of the CLA 35, the peak power rating from the car’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 remains capped at 302 hp but a mild-hybrid system now provides a temporary boost of 13 hp during high-load situations.

The CLA 45 S, which also features a 2.0-liter turbo-4, has 34 more hp for a new rating of 416 hp. The figure is what the current CLA 45 S has offered overseas since launch. The CLA 45 S is also now available with a new AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus that includes a fixed rear spoiler.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 35

Both AMG variants come with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The CLA 35 will sprint to 60 mph from rest in an estimated 4.8 seconds and top out at 155 mph. The CLA 45 S returns corresponding figures of 4.0 seconds and 167 mph.

Like the rest of the 2024 CLA-Class range, the CLA 35 and CLA 45 S benefit from new designs for the internals of their lights, front and rear. The CLA 35 also has a revised grille that AMG claims helps with temperature management at the limit.

Other changes for both models include new wheel patterns, new interior trim material, and a standard AMG Performance steering wheel with a double-spoke design and integrated controls for the drive mode selector.

The 2024 CLA-Class range, including the AMGs, reaches dealerships later this year. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

