Godzilla lives for another year.

On Thursday in Japan the 2024 Nissan GT-R debuted with revised aerodynamics, tweaked fascias, and the return of both the T-spec and some notable heritage colors.

Nissan hasn’t said how much the revised 2024 GT-R will cost when it goes on sale in the spring. The timing will mark a short run for the 2023 GT-R, which was announced in October after the model skipped out on 2022.

Far from new, the 2024 version of Godzilla will come in Premium, T-spec, and NISMO trims. All three versions feature revised aerodynamics that increase downforce while reducing drag. Nissan said these revisions were done in the pursuit of more confident and responsive handling.

The visual changes are slight. The easiest way to spot the updated GT-R will be the LED daytime running lights mounted in the lower part of the grille, which now appear to feature a mesh-like appliqué. The entire lower bumper area’s been redesigned with a new grille insert that is thinner and reshaped in the name of better cooling and reduced drag. Nissan said these changes don’t modify the GT-R’s 0.26 coefficient of drag.

NISMO models sport a new rear wing mounted on what Nissan calls swan neck-style supports. The new wing’s surface area is 10% greater than before while the curvature has been reengineered for more downforce without affecting drag. NISMO models also wear a model-specific front bumper and rear diffuser along with canards.

The return of the T-spec marks the middle range of the GT-R lineup. It resurrects two paint shades, Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple III. The former is a nod to the rarest GT-R of all time, the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür while the latter is a modern version of what was found on the R34 GT-R V-Spec. Both of these colors were last offered on the 2021 GT-R T-spec model. A dark Mori Green upholstery color returns as well.

T-spec models receive mechanical enhancements over the Premium trim including the NISMO model’s carbon-ceramic brakes and NISMO-tuned stability control system. The mechanical enhancements are paired with styling upgrades including wider front fenders and the NISMO model’s forged 20-inch wheels painted in gold.

The hand-assembled Takumi-built 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6 under the hood hasn’t changed. Rated at 565 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque the engine now sings through a standard (previously optional) titanium exhaust system. NISMO models feature upgraded engine internals and more boost for a rated output of 600 hp and 481 lb-ft of torque.

All GT-Rs feature an advanced all-wheel-drive system and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. NISMO models will be able to put the power to the ground better thanks to the addition of a front limited-slip differential.

Inside the GT-R lineup carries on with an 8.0-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Recaro bucket seats feature leather with suede inserts, and the steering wheel’s wrapped in Alcantara.

