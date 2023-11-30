The 2025 Volvo EX90 three-row electric crossover SUV will cost $77,990 when it goes on sale next year, Volvo announced Thursday.

The successor to the Volvo XC90 three-row crossover SUV was originally slated to start production at the end of 2023, but software issues caused a delay in launching the EX90 and the related Polestar 3.

Volvo upheld its promise to price the luxury family SUV below $80,000, which enables shoppers to qualify for at least some of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit since the EX90 will be made in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

The 2025 EX90 comes in two models, Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance, and two trim levels, Plus and Ultra, with either a seven-seat or six-seat configuration with second-row captain’s chairs replacing the second-row bench for $500 more. Pricing and availability of the range-topping Excellence grade have not been announced for North America.

The 2025 EX90 Twin Motor in Plus trim costs $77,990, and opting for captain’s chairs makes it $78,490. Pricing includes a $1,295 destination fee. That is about $2,000 more than the range-topping 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line three-row electric crossover SUV.

The EX90 uses two permanent magnet motors powering either axle for standard all-wheel drive. The Twin Motor makes 402 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, while the Twin Motor Performance spins out 496 hp and 671 lb-ft. A 111-kwh battery pack feeds the motors, and Volvo estimates the EX90 will have a range of 300 miles, though it hasn’t been certified by the EPA yet. Volvo says the EX90 can DC fast-charge at a peak of 250 kw, recharging the battery from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. Volvo did not clarify if bidirectional charging would be offered in North American models.

2025 Volvo EX90

The Twin Motor Plus comes well equipped, and marks a significant step up from the gas-powered 2024 XC90 Core that starts $20,000 less. The EX90 has a panoramic sunroof and rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels, and it comes standard with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive LED headlights, a surround-view camera system, and parking sensors. Volvo says the latest update to its suite of safety tech gets smarter over time, in part from over-the-air updates, and lidar combines with driver monitors and new hardware for a forthcoming hands-free driving system.

Every EX90 features a 9.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment that was designed in-house by Volvo. It comes with Google built-in as well as Apple CarPlay, so many of the features on a smartphone should transfer over into the car, such as Google Maps, text messaging, and other apps.

Other standard convenience features include wireless smartphone charging, two USB-C ports in each row, a power-folding third row with a 50:50 split, power-folding rear headrests, eight-way power front seats that are heated, a heated steering wheel, and heated second-row seats.

The 2025 EX90 Twin Motor Ultra costs $82,340 or $82,840 with captain’s chairs in the six-seat configuration. It nudges the EX90 out of the range for the federal EV tax credit, but promises and even cushier ride with an air suspension, soft-close doors, laminated glass to insulate it from outside noise, and massaging front seats. Expect the range to dip below 300 miles because of the extra content and the 21-inch wheels. Even larger 22-inch wheels are available for either trim.

The extra power on the Twin Motor Performance adds $5,000 across the lineup.

Pre-orders are open now, and Volvo expects the 2025 EX90 to begin deliveries by late summer of 2024.

