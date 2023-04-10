Chevrolet last week revealed a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible built to celebrate this year’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The car is the latest in the long line of Indy 500 Festival Event Cars, and 50 examples have been built. All 50 were presented together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the race, which is currently the highlight of the IndyCar season, takes place.

Based on the Camaro SS, the car is powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 455 hp. It features the new Sharkskin Metallic color that was added to the Camaro’s options list for 2023, and unique to it are Indy 500 graphics designed by Chevy specifically for the car.

The reveal of the Festival Event Car is a tradition that dates back to the 1960s and is used as part of the celebration ahead of the Indy 500. The cars are driven on public roads by various officials in the lead up to the race and eventually sold once the race is over.

A Chevy spokesman confirmed to Automotive News (subscription required) that the latest Festival Event Cars will be sold after the race, which is scheduled for May 28. The cars come with a unique option code.

Chevy has confirmed the Camaro will bow out after the 2024 model year and that production will end next January. It means this is likely the last Camaro Festival Event car and possibly the last special-edition Camaro, at least in its current format.

Chevy has hinted that the Camaro story isn’t over, though rumors dating back to 2021 point to Chevy turning the Camaro into an electric performance sedan. Other speculation says it will arrive as an electric SUV, and that the Corvette could also get an electric SUV variant as part of an expanded lineup.

