The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday.

The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.

Toyota outfits the Core model with fabric sport seats with gray stitching, a 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, aluminum pedals, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker audio system, LED headlights, a rear spoiler, and 235/40-size Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires on 18-inch alloy wheels. Standard safety features consist of blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, road sign recognition, and automatic high beams.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

The Circuit Edition, which will be offered only for 2023, adds Torsen front and rear limited-slip differentials, a bulged hood, a forged carbon-fiber roof, synthetic suede and synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, red interior stitching, and wireless smartphone charging.

A Toyota representative told Motor Authority the more hardcore Morizo Edition is likely to return every other year and will be limited to 200 units in its debut year. It comes with the Circuit Edition’s equipment, plus a synthetic suede wrap on the shift knob and steering wheel and 245/40/R18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

All models draw their motivation from a 1.6-liter turbo-3 that makes 300 hp and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Core and Circuit Editions have 25.3 psi of boost, while the Morizo—the designation borrowed from a nickname of Toyota’s current chief—ups the boost to 26.2 psi and gets different gear ratios. That increases torque from 273 lb-ft of torque in the two lower grades to 295 lb-ft of torque in the Morizo.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition

The GR Corolla also comes standard with the GR Four all-wheel-drive system. It has three settings: Normal with a 60/40 front-to-rear torque split, Track with a 50/50 torque split, and Sport with a 30/70 torque split.

Packages are only offered for the Core. A $1,180 Performance Package adds the Torsen differentials and red-painted calipers. A $770 Technology Package adds an 8-speaker JBL audio system, navigation, and wireless smartphone charging. A $500 Cold Weather Package adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Supersonic Red paint adds $425 to the Core or Circuit, Heavy Metal paint costs $425 for the Circuit, Windchill Pearl paint adds $425 to the Morizo, and matte-finish Smoke paints adds $1,645 to the Morizo.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Core goes on sale in November, while the Circuit and Morizo are set to arrive next spring.

Related Articles