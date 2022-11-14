Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

TMZ first reported that the comedian and host of “Jay Leno’s Garage” was in his Los Angeles-area garage Sunday when a car “erupted into flames without warning.” Flames burned the left side of Leno’s face, but did not penetrate the eye or ear, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center where he remained as of Monday, and has cancelled all engagements for the duration of the week, per the TMZ report.

News of a health issue was first reported by People magazine. Leno was supposed to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday, but had to cancel due to a “serious medical emergency.” Leno’s facial burns or their cause were not disclosed at the time, however.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email to attendees published by People read.

The exact cause of the fire was not disclosed at the time of publication. Leno is known for taking a hands-on approach to his vast collection of cars and motorcycles, putting his own mechanical knowledge to work in keeping them running alongside a paid staff.

