Porsche is gearing up to launch its second electric vehicle after the Taycan. The newcomer won’t be an additional model line like Porsche’s debut EV but an electric Macan serving as the successor to the current gas-powered model that’s been on sale since the 2015 model year.

The electric Macan is due in early 2024, likely as a 2025 model for the U.S. Eager fans have had to exercise a lot of patience, as the launch has faced delays attributed to software issues. Porsche originally promised the electric Macan would arrive in 2023. A related Audi Q6 E-Tron has also been delayed.

The electric compact crossovers are the first vehicles being developed on Volkswagen Group’s PPE platform designed for high-volume luxury EVs. Unlike Porsche’s J1 platform that underpins the Taycan and related Audi E-Tron GT, the PPE platform is flexible enough to spawn low- and high-riding models in multiple size categories.

Porsche has confirmed the electric Macan will launch in entry-level and range-topping grades. Both versions will use a 100-kwh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system with single-speed transmissions at both axles. The most powerful grade will top out at 603 hp. No range estimate has been provided, but a Porsche exec has previously said to expect a lot more range than the Taycan, whose EPA ratings currently top out at 246 miles.

Porsche Macan EV

The extra range will be possible due to numerous efficiency improvements, a key one being the use of silicon carbide in the inverter for the rear motor. According to Porsche, the technology reduces switching losses in the inverter and enables higher switching frequencies that in turn boost range. The electric Macan will also rely mostly on its rear motor alone during normal driving conditions, but will be able to instantly call on the front motor for extra traction or when extra power is needed.

All electric Macans will have an 800-volt electrical system. This will facilitate charging at rates of up to 270 kw. Additionally, the Macan will be able to undergo so-called bank charging when only 400-volt charging stations are available. The process essentially splits the 800-volt battery into two 400-volt segments, allowing for parallel charging that speeds up of the charging process.

Engineers have dialed in the chassis, particularly on high-end grades, for the expected Porsche driving experience. Certain grades will have a fully variable rear differential and an electronically controlled rear differential lock, which Porsche is calling the Performance Rear Axle. The rear motor will be mounted slightly behind the rear axle to help deliver a slight rear bias when it comes to weight distribution, which will be 48/52 front to rear. Rear-wheel steering will also be featured on a Macan for the first time.

Naturally the suspension also plays a major role in shoring up the handling. Double wishbones will be used at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear. Active dampers will also be available for Macans with steel springs and standard on Macans equipped with air springs. Similar to technology that debuted in Porsche’s redesigned 2024 Panamera, the dampers will come with a dual-valve design allowing for adjustment of both rebound and compression. This means a wider performance bandwidth between comfort and handling control. Completing the chassis will be staggered wheels measuring up to 22 inches in diameter.

Porsche Macan EV Porsche Macan EV Porsche Macan EV

The electric Macan will also have some interesting technologies in the cabin. These will include a digital dash with the typical screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment system, plus an available third screen for the front passenger, which can be used for navigation and media controls. A light bar at the back of the dash can indicate charging status or serve as a welcome when entering the vehicle. It’s also linked with some electronic driver-assist features to provide an additional visual cue for warnings. Porsche will also offer a head-up display with augmented reality, which can be a boon when using navigation, as it clearly displays when and where to make a maneuver.

Production of the electric Macan will be handled at Porsche’s plant in Leipzig, Germany.

