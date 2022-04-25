INDIANAPOLIS — One of America’s most popular and famous sports cars will soon be adding an electrified and fully electric option, GM President Mark Reuss announced in a LinkedIN post on Monday.

Known as “America’s Sports Car”, the Chevrolet Corvette has been a staple of American car culture for generations and is now merging into the lane of a burgeoning electric vehicle demand and market. While upcoming gas-powered variants and the new Z06 remain on the horizon, joining them will be an electrified version as well as a fully electric Corvette.

“In fact, we will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year,” Reuss said. According to the Associated Press, “electrified” is an auto industry term that generally means a gas-electric hybrid or a plug-in rechargeable hybrid.

Chevrolet confirmed this “electrified” version is set for next year with a fully electric version of the Corvette to follow in a Tweet. Reuss said additional details are set to come including names and dates of the new electric versions of the Corvette.

According to Reuss’s post, the eventual fully electric Corvette will be Ultium-based.

“We also announced today Ultium Platform’s energy recovery system, a patented onboard system that takes the heat generated by EV batteries and uses it to warm the cabin, create more efficient charging conditions, and even increase vehicle acceleration. And it can boost the vehicle’s range by about 10%. It’s a perfect example of how developing a ground-up EV platform like Ultium enables unique features not easily done with a retrofit,” he said.