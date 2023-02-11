(iSeeCars) — The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $33,582 in December. While this number seems high, used car prices have actually been falling after two years of year-over-year price increases as a result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices decreased 3.0 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous year.  

Average Used Car Prices by State

Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state by ascending order:

Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars
RankStateAverage Used Car Price
1Vermont$31,445
2New Hampshire$31,833
3Ohio$32,267
4Hawaii$32,381
5Rhode Island$32,789
6Delaware$32,924
7Indiana$32,936
8Connecticut$32,991
9Pennsylvania$33,097
10Massachusetts$33,232
11New York$33,246
12Maryland$33,377
Average Used Car Price$33,582
13Missouri$33,596
14Michigan$33,597
15Virginia$33,724
16Maine$33,758
17Minnesota$33,758
18West Virginia$33,761
19New Jersey$33,936
20Wisconsin$34,018
21Mississippi$34,130
22Kentucky$34,176
23Alabama$34,206
24Arizona$34,413
25Florida$34,519
26Utah$34,580
27Tennessee$34,658
28North Carolina$34,725
29Nevada$34,859
30South Carolina$35,015
31Texas$35,061
32Nebraska$35,064
33New Mexico$35,189
34Illinois$35,217
35Colorado$35,269
36Kansas$35,323
37Oklahoma$35,509
38Oregon$35,556
39Iowa$35,750
40California$35,759
41Louisiana$35,893
42Georgia$36,016
43Washington$36,119
44Arkansas$36,343
45Idaho$37,092
46South Dakota$37,192
47North Dakota$37,773
48Montana$38,943
49Alaska$40,462
50Wyoming$41,405
  • Vermont is the state with the lowest average used car price of $31,445.
  • Wyoming is the state with the highest average used car price of $41,405.
  • Seven of the 10 states with the lowest used car prices are East Coast states.

Used car prices are dropping, which means that shoppers who are waiting for prices to come down are now becoming more likely to find a used vehicle in their price range. While prices are still above pre-pandemic levels, the trend of falling used car prices is expected to continue. 

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in December 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

