(iSeeCars) — Used car prices have undergone a dramatic shift over the past year. Prices have been consistently falling, and the latest iSeeCars.com study shows that lightly used cars are, on average, 8.1 percent cheaper than their new car equivalent. This is a 16.6 percentage point shift from one year ago, when the average lightly used vehicle was 8.5 percent above the average new car price.

The average lightly used car costs $3,701 less than its new version

Last year, lightly used cars averaged 8.5 percent, or $3,574, above their new counterparts

Used vehicles currently priced above new include hybrids like the Ford Maverick, two minivans, and three premium/special interest models

There are 20 lightly used models priced at least 20 percent below the same new model, made up almost entirely of premium/luxury vehicles and representing an opportunity for used car shoppers

2022 Average Used Car Prices and Year-over-Year Differences

Price Differences Between Lightly Used Cars and New Cars (2022 vs. 2023) – iSeeCars Study Year % Difference Used Over New $ Difference Used Over New Used Car Price 2023 -8.1% -$3,701 $41,812 2022 8.5% $3,574 $45,645

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8.9 million new and slightly used cars to identify the 14 lightly used models with the highest price above their new car equivalents. The study also shows which 20 models are priced the lowest compared to their new car prices.

“Inflation and interest rates are among the primary factors impacting consumer spending, as reflected in a substantial drop in used car pricing over the past year,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

Best Cars to Buy New: Used Cars with the Highest Increases Over New Versions

iSeeCars identified the 14 used cars that are more expensive than their new car equivalent. Models that represent excellent value in the new car space are holding up well in the used car market.

The Ford Maverick, Kia Rio, and Toyota Corolla Hybrid are all low-priced models offering strong functionality and high fuel efficiency at a relatively low cost. Several additional hybrids make the list, reflecting the ongoing consumer interest in saving money on fuel costs as gasoline prices remain high. Consumers that want a new version of these cars and can find a good deal should consider buying them.

Beyond the hybrid and mainstream models that dominate this list, three special interest vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Corvette, also continue to be in high demand and short supply, keeping their used prices above their new prices.

It’s worth noting that although these used cars are still priced above their new car equivalent in today’s declining market, they comprise only 14 models now, with a range between 0.1 percent and 12.3 percent above the new car price. Last year in April the top 15 slightly used models were priced 7.9 percent to 21.5 percent above their new car prices.

Top 20 Lightly Used Models with the Biggest Savings Over New

The list of cars offering the greatest savings when purchased used over new represents mostly luxury models, reflecting the drop-off in value typically seen for premium vehicles when they transition from new to used.

“Of the 20 lightly used models priced the lowest when compared to their new car equivalent, 13 are luxury cars,” noted Brauer. “And the non-luxury cars are mostly older models, late in their redesign cycle and in need of an update. If any of these models can serve a given consumer’s needs, they represent an opportunity to save serious money over buying the new version.”

Unlike the cars that are more expensive when slightly used, most of these models are not known for their fuel efficiency, though three electric vehicles, the Audi e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID.4, are also priced more than 20 percent below their new car prices. “All of these models have been on the market for over 2 years, and are facing a growing list of newer EVs that offer improved features or longer ranges,” said Brauer.

Used car prices have consistently moved lower over the past year, representing a growing opportunity for shoppers who have been waiting for values to drop. While average used car prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels, some models have declined far enough to represent a solid value and excellent buying opportunities.

Most Expensive Cars to Buy Lightly Used and to Buy New by City

iSeeCars also analyzed the data from the 50 most populous metro areas to find the most expensive car to buy lightly used vs. new, as well as the most expensive car to buy new vs. lightly used.

Top Cars Most Expensive Lightly Used vs. New and New vs. Lightly Used in 50 Largest Metro Areas – iSeeCars Study Metro Area Top Car Most Expensive Lightly Used vs. New Top Car Most Expensive New vs. Lightly Used Model % Difference Used Over New $ Difference Used Over New Model % Difference Used Over New $ Difference Used Over New Las Vegas, NV Dodge Charger 35.0% $13,324 Mercedes-Benz GLE -27.1% -$25,228 Phoenix, AZ Ford Maverick 31.5% $9,386 INFINITI QX80 -33.8% -$28,481 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Dodge Charger 29.7% $12,818 Nissan Murano -30.1% -$14,229 Houston, TX Ford Maverick 29.3% $7,928 Nissan Titan -29.5% -$17,896 New York, NY Kia Carnival 28.0% $10,718 Alfa Romeo Stelvio -34.9% -$20,028 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Ford Bronco 24.9% $12,149 Dodge Charger -22.6% -$10,362 Columbus, OH Kia Rio 23.4% $4,339 Ford F-150 -26.5% -$20,737 Louisville, KY Chevrolet Colorado 23.3% $7,275 Toyota Tundra -22.8% -$14,181 Birmingham, AL Dodge Charger 18.4% $8,159 Honda Pilot -27.2% -$14,449 Charlotte, NC Toyota Sienna 18.1% $8,551 Nissan Murano -29.9% -$12,973 Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Hyundai Palisade 18.0% $9,345 Ford Escape -21.7% -$7,765 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Dodge Durango 17.7% $9,621 Dodge Challenger -34.1% -$21,263 Detroit, MI Ford Bronco 17.6% $8,164 Jeep Grand Cherokee -28.5% -$15,215 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Toyota RAV4 Prime 17.2% $8,559 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 -34.0% -$19,314 Los Angeles, CA Ford Maverick 16.9% $5,118 Nissan Titan -31.0% -$17,426 St. Louis, MO Ford Bronco 15.8% $7,803 Nissan Altima -24.5% -$8,256 Austin, TX Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 15.4% $5,748 Nissan Frontier -22.7% -$9,264 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Ford Maverick 15.3% $4,885 Nissan Murano -29.9% -$13,829 Indianapolis, IN Ford Maverick 15.2% $4,702 Dodge Challenger -28.6% -$16,244 Portland, OR Toyota Sienna 14.6% $6,807 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 -39.5% -$22,407 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Mercedes-Benz GLS 14.6% $13,546 Toyota Tundra -34.0% -$22,193 Kansas City, MO Ford Bronco 14.3% $7,062 Mercedes-Benz GLE -32.1% -$31,605 Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Toyota Camry 14.0% $4,109 Ram 1500 -29.8% -$19,580 Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Toyota Tacoma 14.0% $5,011 Dodge Challenger -28.7% -$18,259 Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Ford Maverick 13.8% $4,225 Alfa Romeo Stelvio -30.2% -$16,002 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Ford Maverick 13.3% $4,430 Mercedes-Benz GLC -30.1% -$20,710 Oklahoma City, OK Dodge Challenger 12.5% $6,084 Nissan Murano -22.5% -$9,537 Hartford & New Haven, CT Ford Bronco 12.4% $6,258 Nissan Murano -33.0% -$15,587 Cincinnati, OH Ford Bronco 11.6% $5,888 GMC Sierra 1500 -26.2% -$18,432 Atlanta, GA Ford Maverick 11.5% $3,727 Mercedes-Benz C-Class -26.7% -$14,855 San Antonio, TX Ford Maverick 11.3% $3,687 Mercedes-Benz GLC -26.7% -$16,326 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Toyota Sienna 11.1% $5,442 INFINITI Q50 -28.0% -$15,812 Jacksonville, FL Ford Bronco 11.0% $5,448 BMW 3 Series -32.0% -$18,963 Seattle-Tacoma, WA Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 10.6% $4,091 Dodge Challenger -41.6% -$28,282 Philadelphia, PA Toyota Corolla Hybrid 9.7% $2,527 Dodge Charger -34.8% -$18,919 San Diego, CA Ram 1500 9.0% $5,521 Porsche Macan -26.5% -$20,989 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Ford Maverick 8.7% $2,991 Genesis G70 -31.9% -$15,619 Chicago, IL Honda Accord Hybrid 8.3% $2,814 Chevrolet Camaro -33.1% -$17,593 Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Toyota RAV4 Prime 6.9% $3,278 Mercedes-Benz GLC -29.4% -$19,609 Pittsburgh, PA Chevrolet Blazer 6.5% $2,332 GMC Sierra 1500 -24.7% -$16,478 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Ford Bronco 6.3% $3,826 Mercedes-Benz GLC -31.9% -$19,998 Denver, CO Toyota Camry 6.2% $1,927 Mercedes-Benz C-Class -32.4% -$19,014 Salt Lake City, UT Chevrolet Colorado 5.9% $2,552 Jeep Compass -35.9% -$12,871 Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Chevrolet Tahoe 5.5% $3,875 Ford Mustang -26.0% -$11,404 Nashville, TN Ford Bronco 4.0% $2,224 Jeep Grand Cherokee -27.9% -$15,856 Baltimore, MD Toyota Highlander 3.7% $1,672 Mercedes-Benz GLC -26.9% -$17,022 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL Ford Bronco 3.7% $2,261 Honda Pilot -29.8% -$15,920 Fresno-Visalia, CA Honda Accord -0.3% -$89 Porsche Macan -29.0% -$22,466 Milwaukee, WI Nissan Sentra -0.5% -$113 GMC Sierra 1500 -26.4% -$17,906 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Nissan Sentra -1.6% -$385 Honda Pilot -23.2% -$12,098

The Ford Bronco and the Ford Maverick are tied at 10 metro areas each for being the car most expensive to buy lightly used compared to new. In contrast, there is much more variation in the top cars that are more expensive to buy new, led by the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Nissan Murano as the top car in five metro areas each.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8.9 million new and lightly used cars listed for sale from February to March 2023. New cars included in the analysis were from model years 2022 and 2023, while lightly-used cars were defined as used vehicles from model years 2021 and 2022 with mileage within 20 percent of 13,476 miles, the average miles driven per year. Low-volume models and models discontinued as of the 2022 model year were excluded from further analysis. The average asking prices of the lightly used cars were compared to those of new cars from the same model. The difference in price for each car was expressed as a percentage of the new average prices and ranked by this difference.

