(iSeeCars) — Used car prices have reached record highs, with the average used car price at $30,799 according to iSeeCars.com’s recent analysis.

Car buyers in some cities pay well above this average, while others pay far below. In which cities can drivers expect to pay the most and least for used cars? iSeeCars analyzed 3.5 million car sales to answer this question.

Cities with the Highest Used Car Prices:

The 10 metro areas with the highest used car prices pay between $703 to $5,698 above the average used car price.

Cities with the Highest Used Car Prices – iSeeCars Rank City Average Used Car Price 1 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL $36,497 2 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL $33,918 3 Austin, TX $33,271 4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX $33,028 5 Charlotte, NC $32,418 6 New York, NY $32,141 7 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA $31,872 8 Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM $31,740 9 Houston, TX $31,656 10 Los Angeles, CA $31,502 Average Used Car Price $30,799

The metro area with the most expensive used cars is the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, Florida metro area, with an average used car price of $36,497.

The metro area with the second-highest used car prices is a second Florida metro area, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, with an average used car price of $33,918.

Three Texas metro areas make the top 10 list of places with the most expensive used cars, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston.

Cities with the Lowest Used Car Prices:

The 10 metro areas with the lowest used car prices pay between $4,666 to $5,698 below the average used car price.

Cities with the Lowest Used Car Prices – iSeeCars Rank City Average Used Car Price 1 Hartford & New Haven, CT $26,133 2 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA $26,146 3 Cincinnati, OH $26,757 4 Columbus, OH $26,931 5 Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI $27,523 6 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA $27,816 7 Louisville, KY $28,287 8 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL $28,365 9 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH $28,443 10 Indianapolis, IN $28,478 Average Used Car Price $30,799

The metro area with the least expensive used cars is the Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut metro area, with an average used car price of $26,133.

While two Florida metro areas had the highest average used car prices, the Orlando-Daytona Beach metro area is among the areas with the lowest.

Three Ohio metro areas make the top 10 list of areas with the lowest average used car prices: Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland-Akron (Canton).

What does this mean for car shoppers? If you are looking for a used car in today’s market, there might be a better selection of affordable used cars in a neighboring city or state.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 3.5 million used car sales from January 1, 2022 to January 20, 2022. The average price of used cars was aggregated for each metro area.