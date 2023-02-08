(Our Auto Expert) — The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander made its debut just hours before the Chicago auto show, and it’s already making Tsunami sized waves in a segment the size of a lake. This adds another big win for Toyota already, and it’s only the second month of 2023.

“There is definitely a need in the market for a mid-size SUV that prioritizes interior comfort in all three rows and Grand Highlander is the ultimate option,” said Lisa Materazzo, group Vice president of Toyota marketing. “This 3-row model takes the Highlander legacy to an entirely new space, while also keeping on our promise to deliver on electrification. Highlander was the first model in its segment to offer a hybrid powertrain back in 2006 and Grand Highlander further expands on our electrification leadership.”

The Grand Highlander is going to come in three different powertrains, two of which are hybrid, and will be only the second Toyota to wear the “beyond zero” badge. The first is the Prius, which will feature the hydrogen bZ4X battery that’s used in the Toyota Mirai. For now, we get the options of the 2.4L turbo petrol-powered engine and the 2.5L hybrid that will get an estimated 34 MPG combined. The performance crowd wasn’t overlooked, they gave us the 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX.

The Grand Highlander cut not a single solitary corner. The cabin is very spacious, the material is plush, and the third row is as comfortable as the second. And with that third row, you can still fit up to seven carry-ons behind it. Affording you 98 cubic ft of room with the row folded down.

Everything is centered around the standard 12.3 media display that with a few adjustments can also fit a tablet in the console. There are USB ports on the passenger side along with a storage bag. Third-row participants also get their own USB ports, cell phone, and tablet storage. Within the entirety of the cabin, there are seven USB ports and 13 large cupholders.

“Hey Toyota” awakens the Grand Highlanders’ brains, and allows the user to command a huge amount of functions via voice commands. Cabin temperature, audio levels, points of interest, and much more. You also get destination assistance, which gives you 24/7 access to a live agent to chat with. Which should be no problem to hear with an available 11-speaker JBL sound system.

The 2024 Grand Highlander was exclusively made in the Princeton Indiana manufacturing plant, and the official release date and price will be revealed this summer.