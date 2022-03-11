Basketball Challenge 2022

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
31°
Evansville
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Remarkable Women
Road to Recovery
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Your Local Election HQ
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
From Fordsville to American Idol: Ohio County teen …
Video
Top Stories
OPD: Woman shot on West 9th Street
Deadline for FEMA assistance coming next week
Man sentenced in Evansville flea market arson
Video
Gas theft, fuel efficiency top concerns as prices …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Garnett humbled as Celtics prepare to retire his …
Top Stories
Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is …
Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC …
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past No. 16 Illinois …
Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Guns and Hoses 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Medical Minute
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs (03/11/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Hoosier Lottery Problem …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Employees Would Rather …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daisy’s New Beginnings …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – HerSpace Co (03/11/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (03/11/2022)
Video
Contests
Guns and Hoses 2022
Disney On Ice- Mickey’s Search Party
Basketball Challenge 2022
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Basketball Challenge 2022
Trending Stories
Illinois man charged with drug induced homicide
Video shows men brawl on California freeway after …
EPD: Three arrested on suspected neglect charges
OPD: Woman shot on West 9th Street
Ron’s Cold & Snowy Friday Forecast