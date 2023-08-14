Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
78°
Sign Up
Evansville
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Study: Kentucky one of the worst states to live in
Top Stories
High demand causes two debris sites to extend dates …
Evansville man charged with prostitution of a teenager
Habitat for Humanity of Evansville partners with …
Sentencing scheduled for Indiana man involved in …
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Beat The Experts
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Derek Jeter to attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for …
Top Stories
IIHF rules in favor of the Flyers, saying Russian …
James Harden calls 76ers President Daryl Morey a …
Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci announces …
Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record with 3rd 40-point …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Lucas Oil Center Wash or Wait Forecast
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month
Feed The Farmer
Senior Shout-Outs
Pledge of Allegiance
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Bassemier’s Pitmaster Barbeque
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
Boxwood Shrub Problems with Larry Caplan
Video
Top Stories
Senior Pets and Their Health with U-Vet
Video
Top Stories
Is Now a Good Time to Buy a Car?
Video
Volunteer at the EVV Museum of Art, History, & Science
Video
Tips on buying tech for back-to-school
Video
How to make a hoppin’ John salad
Video
Contests
Bennett Insurance Agency- St. Louis Cardinal Ticket Sweepstakes
Beachbum Farms Design and Company Back to School Sweepstakes
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
3 Degree Guarantee
Fight the Bite Contest
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beat The Experts
Trending Stories
Evansville man charged with prostitution of a teenager
Kentucky men charged after police seize 10 pounds …
Study: Kentucky one of the worst states to live in
Jasper woman wears lost high school class ring 13 …
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial …