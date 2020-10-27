As a not-for-profit Christian organization, Bethel Manor exists to serve God by providing compassionate and quality health care to elders in our community.

We want to help provide our residents and their families peace of mind by providing affordable, quality nursing and rehabilitation care by trained professionals.

Quietly tucked away on 28 acres of gently rolling Hoosier hill country on the north side of Evansville, Bethel Manor nursing home offers its residents a calm retreat with beautiful views from any window. Birdhouses, feeders, an assortment of flowers, rose bushes and trees attract squirrels and hummingbirds as well as many other feathered and furry friends.

As the seasons change, the orchard and woods burst into color. Oak, maple and sassafras trees come alive with hues of purple, gold, red, and yellow, contrasting the stately pines.

Bethel was founded and organized formally on the August 9, 1949 by Ms. Louise Kuiken. As a Christian, member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and a Registered Nurse it was logical to combine her backgrounds for the work of the Lord.

For more information check out : http://www.bethelmanor.com/