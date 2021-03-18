Three-year-old among victims of a deadly Kentucky crash, KSP arrests one driver

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police have released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash along KY-81 in McLean County this morning and arrested one of the drivers.

The call went out at 10:40 a.m. of a multiple-vehicle fatal collision on KY 81 about four miles north of Calhoun.

Troopers say Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonville was traveling northbound on KY 81 in a 2007 Toyota Rav4. Troopers say that for an unknown reason, Fox crossed the centerline, sideswiping a southbound 2008 Kenworth dump truck driven by Brian Korb, 53 of Dawson Springs.

Police say Fox then veered into the southbound lane striking a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dylan C. Howard, 24, of Calhoun. Fox died at the scene. Howard was airlifted from the scene to Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana where his condition is unknown.

State Police say a passenger Shawna Rodney, 23, and three-year-old daughter Emberlyn Howard both of Calhoun died at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville for their injuries.

Brian Korb, the operator of the dump truck, was not hurt; however, troopers arrested him for operating under the influence.

Kentucky 81 was closed for over nine hours as KSP reconstructed the collision.

