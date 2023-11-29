HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 41 is currently shut down in both directions at the intersection 350 south due to an accident. This is just north of Toyota.

Officials report traffic heading north will have to detour using E 350 S. No detour route was given for southbound traffic.

According Sheriff Bruce Vanoven, a woman was ejected from her vehicle and is being listed in critical condition. She is currently being treated at an Evansville hospital for multiple serious injuries.

A deputy on scene believes a Subaru Outback traveling on 350 south pulled out into the path of a Ford F350 Superduty on 41 that was pulling a fifth wheel with equipment on board.

It is being said that there will be long delays in this area and there is no time frame as to when the road will be reopened.