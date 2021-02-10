Indiana DHS: Posey County under travel warning

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website, as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday Posey County is under a travel warning, the highest level of traffic advisory.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, in a travel warning advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Posey County Dispatch tells Eyewitness News they don’t have any slide offs or accidents at this time.

Sheriff Tom Latham gave the following statement:

The roadways are hazardous and people should use extreme caution while driving and minimal travel unless absolutely necessary.” Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham

Gibson, Dubois and Spencer Counties are under travel watches, meaning conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)