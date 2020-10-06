Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Evansville Police responding to south side shooting
Video
Top Stories
Additional clean up needed in Western Ky Parkway crude oil spill
Ribbon cutting held at Tepe Park Clubhouse
Video
Vincennes University appoints trustees, partners with Purdue
University of Evansville no-confidence vote passes
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Evansville Thunderbolts opting out of season
Video
Top Stories
North girls golf celebrates another state championship
Video
Student athletes hold rally to resume fall sports outside Gov. Pritzker’s home
Video
Report: Patriots heading to Kansas City after coronavirus tests come back negative
Video
Colts win 3rd straight beating Bears 19-11
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Green River District Health Department
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – The Way Construction
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Getting Your Home Ready for Winter
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Haunted Houses
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Buy Local
45 facts about small businesses in America
Big box retailers see record sales as local stores struggle during the pandemic
Why supporting local restaurants is so important
Video
Best states to start a business
20 franchises you can start for under $100,000
More Buy Local Headlines
Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies
Why many fear local restaurants, bars won’t reopen after virus
U.S. retail sales slowdown expected as holidays approach
How local towns can attract companies that will help keep economies afloat during COVID-19
The US economy is reliant on consumer spending – can it survive a pandemic?
How can Wall Street be so healthy when Main Street isn’t?
Trending Stories
Evansville Police responding to south side shooting
Video
Weather
Two dead in Posey County plane crash
Video
Madisonville woman reaching for cell phone drives into a ditch
Stimulus checks: Trump says no stimulus package ‘until after the election’