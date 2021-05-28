EVSC wants community member help on determining government funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials are asking for your help in determining the use of one time government funding.

The federal government will be funding school districts to help accelerate learning and to help payback extra expenses taken on during the pandemic.

The funds are called elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds.

They will be provided to K-12 school districts across the country.

EVSC school officials are asking community members to express their thoughts on just how to you think the EVSC should use the money.

Click here for the link to the community feedback survey.

(This story was originally published May 28, 2021)