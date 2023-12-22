Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last film of the DCEU, which is the loose continuity that began with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2017) and was highlighted by Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman (2017). Now the DC characters are being rebooted by James Gunn, but the sequel to Aquaman (2018) was so deep in development that it’s been tossed into theaters before we start the whole universe over again.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa as the titular hero and Patrick Wilson as his brother who served as the first film’s villain. Besides the fetch quests that occupy much of the film’s action – where the characters have to schlep after one MacGuffin after the other – much of the film’s character conflict rests on the two brothers trading barbs and reconciling after the first film’s conflicts. Amber Heard also returns in a thankless, unnecessary role that seems designed for her to be written out of the movie should real life events demand her exit – a strategy that wreaks of studio cowardice.

Yayha Abdul-Matteen II plays Black Manta, a returning character, who finds an ancient artifact that grants him extraordinary power, which he intends to use to seek revenge against Aquaman. However, the use of the power also exacerbates climate change, and so here is the first of the film’s messages drummed into the audience’s heads with all the subtlety of a ball peen hammer. Of course, superhero movies can and should have messages, but a little craft and cleverness go a long way.

In his quest to stop Black Manta, Aquaman teams up with his estranged brother, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom attempts to be a superhero version of Midnight Run (1988) where the odd couple of hero and reformed villain bicker their way to friendship and conflict resolution. Such a concept could work in the hands of a better writer, but here all of the conflict is manufactured and there’s nothing deeply connecting these two characters. The comedy doesn’t work because all of the jokes are just sad and tired.

The only positives are some moments when the visual effects really shine. Those over-worked and under-paid artists created some beautiful vistas and some decent character work.

But nothing they’ve accomplished makes Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom worthy of anybody’s time, money, or attention. Everything from the plot to the flat character arcs is just tired and rote and sad. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the DCEU growing going out with a whimper, and aside from a few notable highlights, good riddance.