HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Asteroid City is directed by Wes Anderson and stars all of the normal Wes Anderson alumni including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, and in his first Anderson film, Tom Hanks. The story centers on a space cadet convention where some genius kids compete for a scholarship. Schwartzman plays one of the kids’ parents, who carries the ashes of his dead wife in a Tupperware container, and he has not yet told his kids of their mother’s death.

Anderson’s schtick amounts to emotionally stunted characters expressing profound emotional truths in the most disinfected voices possible. This worked perfectly and felt fresh in 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums, but subsequently, every good element of a Wes Anderson movie has been the deviation from the Wes Anderson style. My favorite Anderson film is The Darjeeling Limited (2007), which has fewer Anderson idiosyncrasies than most, and my favorite element of The French Dispatch (2021) was Frances McDormand who allowed real emotion to sneak through the typical Anderson façade.

It is with this viewpoint, one that runs contrary to most Anderson fans’ attitudes, that I approached the most Wes Anderson film that Anderson has made in some time. Much of the action is quirky dialogue in perfectly symmetrical shots with over-saturated colors and antique props and sets. The action is most concerned with Anderson’s signature character comedy, interrupted by a quirky visit by an alien played by Jeff Goldblum.

Another aspect of Asteroid City is the film’s framing narrative. Bryan Cranston plays “the Host” who introduces the story of Edward Norton’s character who is the writer of the actual movie. There are three layers of the action, and this frame brings about the film’s only poignant moment. In a scene between Margot Robbie and Schwartzman at the end of Asteroid City, Anderson’s characters reflect on the importance of storytelling and how we make meaning out of our lives. The last two Anderson films, both premiering after the onset of COVID-19, have been about the importance of story-telling, and while much of those films’ runtime hasn’t worked for me, the poignancy of that theme has.

Anderson is a unique director with an ardent fanbase. While his welcome and schtick have worn thin for me, there is nonetheless a charm to his work. For all that’s the case, Asteroid City falls flatly in the lower half of his filmography, a film for Anderson’s fans only, and even they might tire of the same routine.