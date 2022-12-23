Babylon has been an awards season favorite with nine Critics Choice Awards nominations including Best Picture, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, and Best Actress for Margot Robbie. Brad Pitt also stars as a silent film actor whose career begins to fall after he fails to transition to talking pictures. Margot Robbie’s character is an effervescent, mercurial actress who rises to stardom by any means necessary, and Diego Calva is a production assistant who goes from wrangling elephants to enforcing racist studio mandates. All of this is against the backdrop of the early Hollywood’s decadence.

Babylon begins with a party scene that is the answer to “What if The Great Gatsby was super R-rated?” Drugs, sex, loud music, frenetic dancing, and even a circus elephant fill the party, and Chazelle’s camera flies across the scenes with so much force and motion that one might be forgiven for thinking Babylon is an exciting and emotionally involved film. When the film’s characters wake up in the morning, Babylon spends interminable scenes showing the actors and production crews at work with long sequences about equipment acquisition and conniving performers jockeying for screen time.

This film is best described as empty calories. It feels you’re eating something substantial, and it feels like it should be nutritious, but Babylon is ultimately an empty exercise. The idea that talkies ruined silent film stars’ careers is the plot of Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and The Artist (2011), and Babylon adds nothing new. The thematic conceptions that the transition to talkies paralleled a transition to a racist and sexist studio system or that talkies led to a tamer, more family friendly, and decidedly less fun Hollywood are both ahistorical and pointless.

Though some coverage of Babylon has mentioned real people on whom some of these characters are based, film historians will see a wealth of historical inaccuracies in the way of films were shot and the way films were presented. I’m not that concerned about the historical inaccuracies, but what I am concerned with is Babylon doesn’t have anything interesting to say about the things.

The plot is an “and-then” story. It’s a series of actions and character decisions that, like an empty calories meal, feel significant, but even with an over-three-hour runtime, how these characters end up is a haphazard result of the latest thing that happened, not a logical, fateful result of their choices.

Babylon deserves credit for its technical achievements. Like Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon is a visual feast. The production design by Florencia Martin is absolutely brilliant, and Chazelle and cinematographer Linus Sandgren design frenetic shots that are captivating.

The title Babylon refers to the ancient city known for decadence at the dawn of civilization, and that’s what Chazelle is saying old Hollywood is. Fair enough, I suppose, but it’s a trite message that’s not as filling as he thinks it is.