Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. America Ferrera also has an important supporting role in addition to a star-studded cast of actors playing other versions of Barbie and Ken. The trailers and ads for Barbie do not reveal much about the plot, and because I had a different and better experience walking into this movie not knowing what to expect, I’ll limit my plot description to one deliberately vague sentence: Barbie has an existential crisis.

The majority of Barbie is fun and very funny. The film’s pink sets and costumes – brilliant production design by Sarah Greenwood and costume design by Jacqueline Durran – set a delightful and airy tone, and most of the jokes work well. Barbie in Barbieland is as fun as one would expect from the few scenes in the trailer. However, there are major shifts in that tone, and prominent parts of Barbie are deeply moving. Barbie has a legitimately real existential crisis, wondering who she is and what her place in the world is meant to be.

Other characters movingly articulate situations that women have to endure in the real world, and Barbie wears its gender politics on its sleeve. The film becomes specifically and directly about the contradictions of living as a woman in this society, and patriarchy and toxic masculinity are named antagonists.

Some of the film’s detractors have called Barbie too on the nose, but what do you expect out of the Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig? How else could anyone solve the problem of making a good Barbie movie without also making it about womanhood and gender relations? Barbie attempts to fully understand a doll that exists to make money for a huge corporation while giving young girls body image issues, but Barbie also portrays a woman going to space, serving as Supreme Court justices and president, and working as a doctor, lawyer, or anything else she wants to be.

Ultimately, Barbie is another in an ongoing trend of making Corporate Products: The Movie, and these exist on a spectrum of theme and quality. On the lowest common denominator is The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), which is just a dramatized list of references that exists to sell toys and games. In the middle of that spectrum is The Lego Movie (2014), which becomes a personal story about fathers and sons. And on the best side of the spectrum is Barbie, which openly reckons with the harm that Barbie the brand has caused at the same time that it celebrates the personal/political value of the doll.

Some jokes don’t land for me, and the last scene between Barbie and Ken is over-written. This scene is also where the film’s gender politics could be honed and focused. Barbie is not perfect, but it is the perfect version of what this film could and should be.