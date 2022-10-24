The latest comic book movie, Black Adam, has been a passion project for Dwayne Johnson, who has been developing the project for over a decade. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and co-starring Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, Johnson stars as Teth Adam, a super-powered anti-hero who protects the fictional country of Kahndaq, which seems to be located in the Middle East.

Black Adam has one of the highest body counts in a comic book movie since Avengers: Infinity War because the film fully commits to the main character as an anti-hero. He murders huge numbers of the occupying forces in Kahndaq, sparking the primary conflict between Adam and the Justice Society of America, a group of heroes led by Hawkman (Hodge) and Dr. Fate (Brosnan). A supporting character, Adrianna (Sarah Shahi), the mother of a young boy who befriends Adam, rightly points out that if the American heroes really cared about justice, they would have helped liberate the people of Kahndaq long ago.

The metaphor is clear: world superpowers play chess in areas like the Middle East while espousing high ideals, but they ultimately fail the actual people. DC films have long played with moral gray areas, and Adam’s freewheeling use of violence in the wake of corporatist atrocities qualifies. But while that metaphor is more interesting than most, it never solidifies into anything more than a mention, a backdrop for the next action scene and the next convoluted plot development of the next disposable villain.

Adam’s arc is a revelation of plot: the audience discovers that an aspect of his characterization is actually different than we were led to believe. But the real issues aren’t resolved here. He doesn’t have to encounter the morality of his own violence, and the third act villain is someone entirely separate from the actual liberation of Kahndaq; the ostensible purpose for Adam’s existence is shuffled to the background halfway through the film.

The superhero spectacle Black Adam is really good; all of the action scenes are fantastic. The film is for DCEU and comic book movie fans, and they will walk away pleased, as Black Adam checks all of the superhero boxes. They will want to stick around for the mid-credits scene; there is no post-credits scene.

As for Dwayne Johnson, he seems to be dialing back his charisma to limited success in this performance. His acting has often relied on his charm, but here he’s trying to dig for something more dramatic, and the results are mixed – like the film as a whole.