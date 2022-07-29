DC League of Super Pets is the story of Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) who is Superman’s (voiced by John Krasinski) superpowered dog. After a series of complicated plot machinations, Krypto must team up with a group of rescue animals to defeat a hairless guinea pig Lulu (voiced by Kate McKinnon) bent on world domination.

DC League of Super Pets is a mostly light-hearted animated film combined with a 90s-era superhero plot; there’s an arch uncomplicated villain, and a hero must go through the standard three-act structure of a superhero movie in order to defeat her. There is nothing thrilling, innovative, compelling, or original about the animation, story, voice cast performances, or any other element of the production. DC League of Super Pets is aggressively fine.

But that there’s nothing really bad about the movie doesn’t make it good.

Ultimately, DC League of Super Pets is an acceptable diversion for kids, but I don’t recommend it for fans of the DCEU or these characters. There’s nothing interesting or entertaining about this version of Superman or any of the other superhero characters (with the exception of Keanu Reeves’s Batman, who is a more morose caricature of Will Arnett’s take on the animated Dark Knight in The Lego Batman Movie). DC League of Super Pets is solely aimed at children, and it will work for many of them while their parents are checking the time.

Two out of five stars.