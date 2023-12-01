Dream Scenario is the new film from A24, a studio with a clear brand identity of producing off-kilter, outside-the-norm, and thought-provoking films. Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, Dream Scenario’s premise is that everybody in the world starts dreaming of a random science professor. The film gives no practical reason why, and when the science professor attempts to take advantage of his newfound fame, his life begins to unravel.

As intriguing as this premise is, it’s even more fascinating once I tell you that the science professor is played by Nicolas Cage whose inimitable acting style perfectly fits the strange dream sequences as well as the hapless teacher at the film’s center. Julianne Nicholson plays his wife who is uneasy about the phenomenon, and Michael Cera plays an agent who attempts to leverage his fame.

The dream sequences provide creative license for this film to go to interesting places that take advantage of Cage’s willingness to unleash Unhinged Cage. Some of the sequences are taken seriously as terrifying psychological explorations, and others are expertly played for comedy, resulting in big laughs. One cringe sequence juxtaposes dream and reality so deftly that it has become one of my favorite scenes of the year.

Borgli’s script is smart because it does not just stop at the clever concept. Dream Scenario also uses the concept to explore questions about fame, particularly unearned fame. In an age of social media stardom and when celebrities’ lives can careen out of their control, Dream Scenario becomes relevant on a larger societal scale. Cage’s character embodies this unearned fame because, first, he did nothing special to end up in other people’s dreams, and second, his real life is filled with hopes and expectations he has done nothing to realize. He keeps saying that ought to be a great writer, but he never sits down to write. This blind spot in his own perception of himself makes for an interesting character, as we know more about him than he knows about himself.

Unfortunately, Dream Scenario falls apart in the third act. It’s like they couldn’t figure out what else to do to raise the stakes, and another idea is injected into the film without enough prelude or set-up. If Dream Scenario could have stuck the landing, it had the potential to be one of the most creative and interesting films of the year.