Elemental, directed by Peter Sohn, is a love story between Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) and Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) set in “Element City,” a land where characters based on the four elements, fire, air, water, and earth, congregate.

At its heart, Elemental is a rather basic immigrant metaphor. Ember is meant to inherit her father’s Fireplace, a store that sells fire-themed confections and supplies for Element City’s fire-based residents, and her family has struggled against anti-fire prejudice and internalized anti-water prejudice while carving out their successful business. Some of the immigrant behaviors are coded as East and South Asian, but there’s enough generality to the depiction that the story could apply to many immigrant experiences. That this film is about those themes doesn’t mean that it has anything new to add beyond putting the same story in element-based characters.

The characters are affable, and the voice performances bring them alive. Lewis and Athie seem to have good chemistry, and they make the love story work. If Elemental does anything extraordinarily well, it’s the film’s visuals. The vistas of Element City are brilliantly rendered with active and creative character design choices that make the world feel delightful and lived in.

After a little while, audiences will have to hand wave away some of the scientific squabbles like how come Ember’s feet don’t ignite the wood on the floor, and what makes some trees and water alive but not other earth and water creatures. These are petty concerns that audiences will have to accept in order for the movie to work, and they won’t trouble the target audience, young kids. Also, young kids would have been disturbed had the film not taken the easy way out at one point during the film’s climax; a grimmer conclusion would’ve worked better for me but would have been out of sync with the rest of the film’s tone.

Elemental is ultimately an easy film to enjoy, but it fails to live up to the quality of previous Pixar films like Soul (2020), Inside Out (2015), Up (2009), and the Toy Story franchise. Elemental is a good but not great film and falls on the lower end of Pixar’s high standards.